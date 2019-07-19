GENEVA — Presbyterian Women, the national women’s organization of the Presbyterian Church, has brought its triennial event to the Finger Lakes for the first time.
The USA Mission Experience is based in Geneva this year. Women from all over the country have been traveling to historic sites in the area. Their visit began July 12 and concludes Monday.
“We are in the Finger Lakes to meet with our brothers and sisters here, developing partnerships and relationships with people here,” said Jo Ann Burrell, vice-moderator for Presbyterian Women Mission Relations for all of the United States. “This region is steeped in the history of human rights, women’s rights and civil rights. We’re here to learn.”
For the duration of this mission trip, Burrell and 21 other women are being hosted by Virginia Champlin, Rita Hooper, Lois Carter and Linda Werts, members of the local planning committee for this event. They are attending worship services in various Presbyterian churches within the Presbytery of Geneva.
The theme for this year’s mission trip is “Standing on the shoulders of empowered women.” Participants aim to address issues that might confront women and girls in the Finger Lakes region.
Visits to the first Woman’s Rights Convention, which was held in 1848 in Seneca Falls; the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester; the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park in Auburn; the Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor; and the Hill Cumorah Pageant in Palmyra have been planned.
This year marks the Presbyterian Women’s fifth triennial mission trip. The goal of each excursion is to educate and unite people from all walks of life.
