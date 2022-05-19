WILLARD — Once the home of thousands of patients and the workplace of hundreds more, the stately buildings of the former Willard Psychiatric Center now stand silent and vacant.
Willard opened in 1869; its last patient left in 1995. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision took over part of the 475-acre campus overlooking Seneca Lake and opened the Willard Drug Treatment Campus a short time later. It housed a drug and alcohol treatment center as an alternative to prison until it closed its doors in March.
With no other user in sight, the Preservation League of New York has put Willard on its latest “Seven To Save” list of properties that should be preserved and not allowed to crumble and decay.
Since 1999, the Preservation League has highlighted the state’s most endangered historic sites, working closely with local advocates over the course of the two-year listing and beyond, raising visibility, assisting with advocacy, and providing extensive technical services.
“The individual sites included on this year’s ‘Seven To Save’ list embody key preservation issues affecting places across New York State,” Preservation League President Jay DiLorenzo said. “From the negative environmental impact of senseless demolition to bringing little-known but important histories to light, the League is excited to work alongside on the ground advocates to save each of these seven at risk places.”
The League said state hospital complexes like Willard pose a particular set of challenges. League officials say considering the future of Willard now is vital to preserving an important part of state history “before long-term vacancy causes the remaining buildings to deteriorate to past the point of no return.”
Seneca County Historian Walt Gable said historic preservation is important.
“Clearly, there is a great deal of history in the buildings of the former Willard Asylum for the Insane,” Gable said. “Now that the Willard Drug Treatment Center has closed, I am pleased to hear the Preservation League of New York has placed the Willard campus on its new list of Seven to Save.
“The Preservation League was instrumental several years ago in the preservation of the Papa Bear and Mama Bear buildings in Ovid by placement on the list of Seven to Save,” Gable continued. “I hope that the placement of the Willard campus on the ‘Seven to Save’ list will help make for wise decisions about the future of the Willard campus.”
“The history of this campus and its legacy, including the individual stories of those who lived there, should not be lost,” added Fayette Historian Emilie Sisson.
Willard Psychiatric Center initially was the site of New York Agricultural College, the forerunner of Cornell University. New York Agricultural College never opened because of the Civil War.
In 1864, Dr. Sylvester Willard, secretary of the State Medical Society, was appointed to investigate the living conditions of the chronically poor insane people residing in poorhouses or almshouses operated by the counties. The following January, Dr. Willard presented his report on the appalling conditions in the county-run facilities for the mentally ill.
On April 8, 1865, the state passed a law to create a state asylum for persons with chronic mental conditions. The state decided to build the Willard Asylum for the Insane, named after Dr. Willard, on the site of the former agricultural college. The state acquired the property through foreclosure and after four years of new construction and rehabilitating the college buildings, opened the asylum Oct. 13, 1869.
By 1877, there were 1,500 patients at Willard, making it the largest asylum in the state. The name changed to Willard State Hospital in 1890. Eight-four years later, it became the Willard Psychiatric Center.