SENECA FALLS — The nonprofit Preserve Seneca Falls is urging the town to re-designate the boundaries of the Seneca Falls Heritage Preservation District as it existed when the village of Seneca Falls dissolved Dec. 31, 2011.
And in a separate motion, Preserve Seneca Falls supports the sale of the Koch Building at 201 Fall St. to Home Leasing of Rochester, as long as the company plans to preserve the 1870s-era landmark building.
Copies of those motions have been forwarded to the Town Board and the town Heritage Preservation District.
The first motion notes that the town, per a recent court ruling, does not currently have an official, locally-designated historic district or historic landmarks. In order to maintain the town’s continued designation and participation as a New York State Heritage Area and to obtain benefits and advantages to the town because of that designation “all historically critical resources identified in the adopted Seneca Falls Heritage Area Management Plan are required to be protected by a viable historic preservation law.”
The motion states that it would be a “good-faith demonstration of support for the adopted village of Seneca Falls Dissolution Plan to maintain the locally-designated historic preservation district as it existed at the time of dissolution.”
A second Preserve Seneca Falls motion strongly recommends the town support, by resolution, the preservation and redevelopment of the Huntington Building “as an effort to maintain and support the town’s historic architectural inventory and economic redevelopment.”
The motion goes on to say that upon presentation of an appropriate and viable redevelopment project for 201 Fall St., the town makes “every reasonable effort to support the project, financially and otherwise, as it did with the redevelopment of the Seneca Knitting Mill building for the National Women’s Hall of Fame.”
Finally, the measure urges the town to petition the state Historic Preservation Office to determine the eligibility of 201 Fall St. for listing on the National and or State Register of Historic Places, “increasing opportunities for grant funding in support of the building’s redevelopment and, if eligible, pursue an application for such listing as well as applications for project-support grants.”
Preserve Seneca Falls board members Francis Caraccilo, Carol Ritter Wright, Emil Bove Jr.., Kathy Jans-Duffy and Christopher Podzuweit stated their support for the two measures. Lorrilyn Bove, Christopher Lytle and Doug Avery abstained from voting for various reasons.
The town Heritage Preservation Commission will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday in the town’s Ovid Street municipal building on re-establishing the historic district as it was at the end of 2011.