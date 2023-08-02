SENECA FALLS — Preserve Seneca Falls Inc. has presented a Certificate of Excellence in Heritage Preservation to the town’s Heritage Preservation Commission.
Preserve Seneca Falls board member Emil Bove Jr. presented the honor to HPC members near the Huntington Building that is being renovated by Home Leasing. HPC members Virginia Konz, Sean Painter, Chuck Genco, Lyn Bove, Dominica Catalano, and Chris Lytle were recognized for their “sensitivity to the historic character and fabric of the community.”
The HPC rejected plans to demolish the Fall Street building for the purpose of building a 14-pump gas and convenience store in the heart of the town’s Historic District. Property owner Peter Koch subsequently agreed to sell the property to Home Leasing of Rochester. Restoration is underway.
The HPC and the Historic District were created to commemorate Seneca Falls’ internationally significant role in the women’s rights movement, including the first public demand for women’s suffrage during the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention. In 1923, the first call for an Equal Rights Amendment was bellowed here, at the First Presbyterian Church.
Preserve Seneca Falls is a IRC 501(c)(3) charitable organization formed in 2017 to advocate for and assist in the preservation of historic structures in Seneca Falls. It is affiliated with the Landmark Society of Western New York, the Preservation League of New York State, and the Seneca Falls Historical Society.