Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.