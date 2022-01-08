SENECA FALLS — President Joe Biden used the name of this Seneca County community during a strongly worded speech at the Capitol Thursday, the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Biden condemned the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
“The former President, who lies about this election, and the mob that attacked this Capitol could not be further away from core American values,” Biden said toward the second half of his 40-minute speech. “They want to rule or they will ruin — ruin what our country fought for at Lexington and Concord; at Gettysburg; at Omaha Beach; Seneca Falls; Selma, Alabama. What — and what we were fighting for: The right to vote, the right to govern ourselves, the right to determine our own destiny.”
Seneca Falls is the birthplace of the women’s rights movement. The first women’s rights convention was conducted in the former Wesleyan Chapel on Fall Street July 19-20, 1848.
The convention produced a Declaration of Sentiments on women’s rights that included a call for women’s suffrage, a demand that was granted in 1920 with passage of the 19th Amendment.
Seneca Falls is home to the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, which includes a replica of the Wesleyan Chapel and the restored home of organizer Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and the National Women’s Hall of Fame at 1 Canal St.