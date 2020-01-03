CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Friday to discuss a homicide Thursday night in the town of Canandaigua.
According to media reports, a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured on County Road 16 (West Lake Road). Reports said the victims were stabbed.
The man was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The sheriff's office reported that a suspect was in custody early Friday morning. The incident is reportedly connected to other incidents in Monroe County.