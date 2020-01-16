WATERLOO — At the request of defense attorney James Doyle, pretrial motion arguments in the case against former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard have been adjourned.
The arguments had been scheduled for Wednesday night in Village Court before Justice Conrad Struzik. A new date has not been set.
Sheppard is charged with one count of official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly making disciplinary threats against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor in 2017.
Sheppard and former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds were the subject of a county sheriff’s office investigation. District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz submitted that report to a grand jury in April 2019. The grand jury returned an indictment against Deeds on felony charges of defrauding the government, fourth-degree grand larceny, and seven counts of first degree falsifying business records. Like Sheppard, she also is charged with official misconduct.
Sheppard resigned as county manager in August 2018 after more than a year in the position. Deeds resigned about the same time.
In October 2018, the Board of Supervisors voted to authorize the sheriff’s office to conduct an investigation into the management and leadership responsible for the condition of county finances, which required the need for an extended audit and corrective actions. The probe also looked into possible malfeasance and official misconduct by Sheppard and Deeds.
Deeds entered a plea of not guilty at her arraignment in Seneca County Court.
Sheppard’s case was referred to Waterloo Village Court. He also pleaded not guilty.
Both remain free on their own recognizance.
Pretrial motions in Deeds’ case are scheduled to be argued Wednesday in county court. Doyle also represents Deeds.
Deeds is accused of submitting time sheets indicating she was at work on numerous occasions between Dec. 29, 2017, and May 4, 2018, when she allegedly was not at work at those times.