PENN YAN — A serial drug dealer is heading back to prison following a fourth conviction.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Shawntee Myricks, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in county court to six years behind bars after pleading guilty to a felony charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Myricks, of Seneca Falls, was arrested last December by Penn Yan police after selling cocaine multiple times in the village. Police Chief Tom Dunham said Myricks was in possession of drugs, a handheld stun gun, multiple cell phones, and more than $1,000 in cash when he was taken into custody.
Casella said Myricks was arrested and convicted twice in Ontario County for selling drugs, in 2005 and ’12. He served short prison sentences for each conviction.
He was arrested by Penn Yan police in 2018 following an investigation by the PYPD and county sheriff’s office. Myricks pleaded guilty in 2019 and was sentenced to five years in prison but was released early on parole until his most recent arrest.