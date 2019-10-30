WATERLOO — A recent arrest means a Seneca Falls man likely will be going to prison instead of getting probation for stealing money from a relative.
During a brief appearance Tuesday in Seneca County Court, Judge Daniel Doyle adjourned the case of Michael Ellersick to Nov. 19. At that time, Ellersick is expected to be sentenced to two to four years in prison after pleading guilty to several counts of grand larceny.
Ellersick, 34, was arrested twice by Seneca Falls police in July. In the first arrest, he was accused of stealing two credit cards from a family member and using them to withdraw money or purchase merchandise.
Police said the amount of transactions totaled more than $500.
In the second arrest, police said Ellersick stole cash, a debit card and a check from another person, using the debit card to withdraw cash from an ATM and forging a signature to cash the stolen check. Police said the total amount Ellersick stole was more than $4,500.
Ellersick, a former Lyons resident, was expected to get probation for those guilty pleas. However, he was arrested last weekend by Wayne County deputies following a domestic incident in Lyons.
Ellersick was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and second-degree strangulation, a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault, and second-degree harassment (violation). He is accused of choking, punching and kicking a female.
Ellersick will be prosecuted on those charges in Lyons Town Court and Wayne County Court.