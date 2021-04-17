PENN YAN — The ProAction Yates Office for the Aging will hold Chronic Disease Self-Management Program workshops from 1-3:30 p.m. on Mondays, beginning May 3 and continuing through June 7.
The workshops will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St.
The program is designed for people with different chronic health problems. The workshop will help manage chronicle disease with proven strategies. It is designed to enhance regular treatment and disease-specific education.
Transportation may be available.
Call Pam Swarthout at (315) 536-5515 for more information, or to register.