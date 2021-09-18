PHELPS — Several agencies are investigating the death of a highway worker Thursday on Route 96.
Ontario County sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione said Nicholas Elward, 34, of Prattsburgh, was pronounced dead at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. He was taken there shortly after being hit by a vehicle at about 6 p.m., near Bankert Road.
The driver, Robert Qualtrough, 84, of Clifton Springs, was charged with driving while ability impaired by the combination of drugs and alcohol. He could face more charges, police said.
Elward was striping the center line of the highway, riding on a paint sprayer, after the road had been resurfaced. He was an employee of Northern Paving of Syracuse, which had been contracted by the state Department of Transportation to resurface and stripe the highway.
On Friday morning, a caller to the Times said he was driving in the area shortly before the accident and saw the road painter by himself, with no other work vehicles around him, and no signs on the road warning drivers of a worker ahead.
Cirencione responded to that claim in an email to the Times.
“I can confirm that all entities involved in this investigation are looking at all aspects of this incident, to include the work zone set up and whether the appropriate safety measures were taken to protect the zone and the workers within it,” he said. “It is too early to say definitively what if any deficiencies there were with respect to that.”
Finger Lakes Ambulance, Phelps Ambulance, the Clifton Springs and Phelps fire departments, and county Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Harloff also responded to the scene.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the county district attorney’s office, state DOT, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
A portion of Route 96 was closed for about three hours for accident reconstruction.