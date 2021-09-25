CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County officials said despite word that embattled Sheriff Kevin Henderson is expected to resign, an investigation into him and his administration will continue even if he leaves the job.
In a news release, county Administrator Chris DeBolt said a Board of Supervisors committee investigating allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office met Thursday. The committee has hired outside counsel, attorney Scott Rogoff.
Rogoff told the committee that while Henderson’s attorney has recently and repeatedly confirmed Henderson will resign, Rogoff has not received a copy of the resignation letter. As of Friday afternoon, county officials also did not know when Henderson may resign.
Neither Henderson nor his attorney, Eugene Welch, returned emails from the Times.
A rift between the sheriff and county officials came to light earlier this month, when Henderson sent a news release saying he was asked to resign under the threat of retaliation. He said at that time he would not quit, although Undersheriff Dave Frasca did.
DeBolt later said the Board of Supervisors arranged for an independent investigation of the sheriff’s office following numerous complaints. He called the results of that investigation “extremely concerning” and said it highlighted poor leadership and low morale in the sheriff’s office.
The recently formed committee, which has issued the first round of subpoenas in the investigation, is chaired by West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell. It includes supervisors Peter Ingalsbe (Farmington), Dan Marshall (South Bristol), Kris Singer (Canadice) and Dom Vedora (city of Geneva).
“A major reason for this committee being formed is to gather information that was not provided to the Board of Supervisors through the independent investigation earlier this year. The sheriff declined to talk to the independent investigator,” Campbell said. “The county still has significant questions and concerns about the sheriff’s conduct, and the atmosphere employees have been subjected to under Sheriff Henderson’s administration. Regardless of whether the sheriff remains in office, these questions need to be answered.”
The committee disclosed the initial list of subpoenas issued:
• Documents related to the investigation of Ontario County corrections officers and the inappropriate grooming and/or sexual contact with jail inmates.
• Documents and communications from the special prosecutor — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley — who investigated the jail issues. Those include correspondence to Henderson, Frasca and others in the sheriff’s office.
• Records related to sheriff’s office meetings in January 2019, when Henderson allegedly said employees were prohibited or discouraged from reporting any matters to the county human resources department, county attorney’s office or county administrator’s office. Henderson was elected in November 2018 and began as sheriff in January 2019.
• All documents and communications deposited to be shredded by Frasca at or near the time of his resignation. County officials said some of that material was preserved by sheriff’s office staff.
• Documents related to the sheriff’s office sexual harassment committee, including all complaints made and investigated starting in 2019.
• All documents, records, reports and communications pertaining to Frasca’s resignation. That includes text messages, Facebook messages and other electronic communication.
County officials said the investigative committee will meet on a regular basis. The next meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at a site to be determined, and there will be a remote access option available for the media and public.
Earlier this week, a union representing sheriff’s deputies, sergeants and investigators urged Henderson to resign and said it has no confidence in his ability to do the job.