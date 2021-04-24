TYRE — The legal process to dissolve the 72-year-old Magee Volunteer Fire Department is underway.
State Attorney General Letitia James has applied for an order dissolving the department under the state’s Not-For-Profit Corporation Law. James has received approval from state Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle to show cause why the order dissolving the department should not be entered, along with a temporary restraining order.
Doyle will preside over a hearing that starts at 2 p.m. May 20 in the Seneca County Courthouse.
The order would:
• Appoint a receiver to marshal and secure the assets of the fire department for potential creditors and the town of Tyre.
• Direct the officers and Board of Directors of the department to assemble such financial records of the corporation as are available and provide those records to the receiver.
• Restrain the Board of Directors from destroying or having destroyed by any other person, any such financial records during the pendency of this proceeding. It also seeks to prevent officers or directors from selling, converting, transferring, secreting or tampering with any asset of the fire department or from withdrawing, transferring or converting any fire department funds from any of its bank accounts or cash on hand under penalty of contempt of court.
• Dissolve the Magee Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
In lieu of personal appearances to speak at the May 20 hearing, anyone in opposition to the dissolution order not represented by counsel, creditors and claimants must file affidavits with the court at least three days prior to May 20 to set forth the reasons of their opposition.
Last December, the department lost its contract to provide fire protection services to the town of Tyre in 2021. That contract was awarded to the Clyde-Galen Fire Department.
In the fall of 2019, the Magee Fire Department was cited by the state Gaming Commission for numerous violations of state bingo laws. The department eventually lost its license to conduct bingo games.
In October 2020, the state Labor Department cited the department for five serious violations and one non-serious violation of health and safety regulations at its 1807 Route 318 and 2385 West Tyre Road fire stations.