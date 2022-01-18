FAYETTE — Town residents interested in filling a vacancy on the town Board will need to follow a process set up by town officials.
The open seat was created when former board member Jeff Trout ran unopposed in November for town supervisor.
So far, five people have expressed interest in being appointed to the seat:
• Tom Murray, owner of Muranda Cheese Co. and a member of the Seneca County IDA Board of Directors.
• Keith Tidball, chairman of the town Planning Board and an employee of Cornell Cooperative Extension.
• Linda Zwick, a former board member who lost her bid for reelection in 2021.
• Clara Fasciana, an employee of the Seneca County Correctional Facility.
• John Saeli, a farmer.
In an email to the candidates, Trout said the board will continue to collect names from people interested in the position. At the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, Trout said a schedule of candidate interviews will be established. And, at the board’s March 10 meeting, trustees will review information gathered from the interviews, résumés and other relevant data. If a consensus is reached, the appointment would be announced at that meeting.
“The board will choose the most appropriate candidate after thoughtful deliberation and teaching a consensus,” Trout said. “No single board member, including myself, will make this decision unilaterally.”
Whoever is appointed will have to run for the final year of Trout’s term in November if he or she wants to stay on the board.
“The process will be open, collaborative and transparent,” Trout said, saying the candidates who have emerged so far “are all great candidates with unique backgrounds and skills that would benefit the town.”
Trout noted the town is looking to fill two other upcoming vacancies: account clerk and town clerk. Account clerk Sue Hensel will retire in March, and Town Clerk Nancy Murray will retire in the spring.
“Although we will do this simultaneously in order to make the best decisions and comply with Civil Service law, the process for those positions will take priority,” Trout said. “We ask that you be patient.”