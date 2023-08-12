CANANDAIGUA — The public is invited to a free presentation on uses of whitetail deer from 103 p.m. Sept. 30 in Crouch Hall at Onanda Park.
The program will be presented by Native American interpreters from Ganondagan Seneca Arts & Cultural Center in Farmington, and is sponsored by the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association and the Finger Lakes Land Trust.
Presenters will talk about the importance of the whitetail deer to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.
After the class, a light lunch will be provided, followed by a fall fauna and flora hike in the hills of Onanda Park.
To register, go to https://www.cananaigualakeassoc.org/event/uses-of-the-white-tail-deer/.