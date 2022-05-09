CANANDAIGUA — The Chosen Spot soon will have a new choice for healthy prepared food.
Brighton-based Project Lean Nation will open a Finger Lakes location in the Parkway Plaza in July.
The company prepares nearly 50 varieties of frozen meals for in-store pick up or delivery within a 25-mile radius of the store on a subscription basis. The meals are chef-prepared and made from locally sourced food, and are advertised as balanced in protein, carbohydrates, and fat.
“We just signed a lease for the former Adecco space in the Parkway Plaza on Eastern Boulevard, and renovation of the interior will begin in a few weeks,” said Samantha Mandrino, who will manage the new store. “People from the Canandaigua area and Finger Lakes will be able to get their meals from here without having to drive to Brighton.”
Geneva, Penn Yan, Phelps, and Clifton Springs are among the municipalities that are within 25 miles of the new location.
The new location will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. A variety of high-protein shakes will be available to those visiting the store.
“We offer a walk-in, grab-and-go service and a meal subscription to deliver meals at a home,” Mandrino said.
Find out more about the business at www.projectleannation.com or by calling (315) 719-4565.
Project Lean Nation has retail stores in Charlotte, N.C.; Huntersville, N.C.; and Mount Pleasant, S.C., with plans to open another store in Binghamton.