CANANDAIGUA — A Project Lean Nation outlet is set to open Saturday in Parkway Plaza at 39 Eastern Blvd. (Routes 5&20).
The opening of the store specializing in prepared meals has been delayed for several months, but manager Samantha Mandrino said everything is set for Saturday’s opening.
Project Lean Nation offers a variety of healthy frozen, locally chef prepared meals that are microwavable.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Project Lean Nation has operations in Brighton and in the Charlotte, N.C., area, with plans to open new stores in Syracuse and Binghamton, along with South Carolina, Georgia and Indiana.
For more information on the Canandaigua store, call (585) 577-4960.