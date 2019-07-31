LYONS — A goal of restoring power to the Canalside Mobile Home Park by July 30 has not been met, Lyons town officials said Wednesday.
Dick Bogan, who handles code enforcement for the town, conducted a drive-by of the park today and said it is “nowhere near” ready to have the electricity restored. A crew has been working to re-wire the park.
Residents have been without power since July 11, when the town ordered New York State Electric & Gas to shut off electricity to the mobile home park because of safety concerns.
