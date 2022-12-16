PENN YAN — Projects aimed at reducing the flow of phosphorus into Keuka Lake are underway.
Keuka Watershed Manager Colby Petersen said one project involved adjustments to a tributary leading to Brandy Bay on the west side of the east branch of the forked lake. He said has already has reduced the sediments flushed into the lake.
The Yates County Soil & Water Conservation District built weirs, or mini-dams, in the tributary and used Riprap to slow the flow of water, which often carries pollutants believed to increase the amount of harmful algal blooms.
The 800-foot-long Brandy Bay project cost $60,000, and Petersen said $300,000 more will be needed to complete another 2,400 feet of improvement. Securing those funds will be easier with the state’s approval of the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Management Plan this past summer, Petersen noted.
Other projects that have been completed or in progress around Keuka Lake:
• A total of 150 feet of weirs in the headwaters of Sugar Creek.
• New, 12-inch diameter drainage pipe installation in the town of Pulteney, replacing ones that were 50-60 years old.
• Vineyard sprayers are available in every town in the watershed.
• Facilities on farms for safely containing chemicals that might spill during mixing of fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides.
• Expansion of the wastewater inspection area in the watershed.
Other public projects in the watershed include development of a lake-level management pool to keep Keuka Lake’s lever closer to the established model to make the lake outflow more natural; a green infrastructure project in Penn Yan to help manage stormwater runoff; and the planting of trees in open areas such as near the Hammondsport school.
The projects were planned and used to develop the 9E Plan approved by the state recently. The plan identifies the causes and sources of non-point source pollution, involves key stakeholders in the planning process, and identifies restoration and protection strategies.
The Seneca-Keuka Watershed spans 712 square miles. It goes from the town of Italy in western Yates County to the town of Hector in eastern Schuyler County, to the town of Horseheads in Chemung County, to the town of Geneva in Ontario County, and from the town of Fayette in Seneca County to the town of Urbana in Steuben County.
Combined, Seneca and Keuka lakes hold more than 50% of the water in the 11 Finger Lakes and are joined by a natural waterway, the Keuka Outlet.