ROMULUS — A 15-year veteran of the Seneca County sheriff’s office has earned a promotion.
In their monthly snapshot for January, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said Timothy O’Neill was promoted from sergeant to road patrol lieutenant Jan. 31. He succeeds Mike Schell, who retired last year.
“He has worked his way up through the ranks” Luce said. “I have every confidence in his ability to transition into the lieutenant’s position. Lt. O’Neill is an honest, intelligent officer with great integrity.”
“He is a well-liked officer, superbly organized, with a history of success with assignments,” Cleere added. “He has shown initiative with the accreditation program. I have known him for his entire career and have every confidence that he will meet the challenges of this new role.”
Luce and Cleere report the following in January:
Jan. 6 — A county jail inmate was charged with felony assault for allegedly attacking a corrections officer.
Jan. 13 — Deputies responded to a fatal crash in Lodi. The investigation is ongoing.
Jan. 14 — The narcotics unit, assisted by Seneca Falls police, executed a search warrant in the town, seizing crack cocaine and money. A suspect was arrested without incident.
Jan. 16 — Deputies responded to a structure fire in Fayette.
Jan. 22 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Interlaken involving threats with a knife. A suspect was taken into custody and charged with several offenses, including menacing and unlawful imprisonment.
Jan. 26 — Sheriff’s investigators solved multiple burglaries and larcenies in Ovid and Fayette. The thefts were more than $5,000. A suspect was arrested without incident.
Jan. 31 — Deputies responded to a structure fire in Junius.
Two suspects also were charged with welfare fraud last month.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 2,080 calls in January, making 67 arrests. The narcotics unit started four new drug cases and made three arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated eight cases. It has recouped more than $17,000 this year.
Deputies responded to eight mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 51. More than $43,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners.
In the civil division, there were 37 summons/complaints/services and 12 income executions. Deputies assisted with one eviction.