WATERLOO — North Road property owner Dixie Lemmon is not giving up in an effort to stop Seneca Meadows Inc. from mining clay adjacent to her home.
Doug Zamelis, the Cooperstown attorney representing Lemmon, initiated an Article 78 proceeding against the town of Waterloo and its Town Board Tuesday. The move followed the Town Board’s adoption of an amendment July 27 changing the zoning status on Burgess Road to agricultural, thus allowing commercial mining.
Seneca Meadows owns Meadow View Mine, a parcel that borders Burgess, North and Powderly roads.
Lemmon’s petition cites four “causes of action” that would justify annulling the amendment. Those causes of action are:
• The zoning map must be in accordance with the town’s 2017 comprehensive plan. Lemmon claims that increasing the amount of land zoned agricultural also increased the amount of land eligible to be mined commercially, which is inconsistent with the comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan states the town should prohibit activities that strip the environment of natural resources and recommends the town amend the zoning code to prohibit commercial mining in the town.
• The zoning amendment is subject to the State Environmental Quality Review as a Type I action, which carries the presumption that it is likely to have a significant adverse impact on the environment and may require an Environmental Impact Study. The lawsuit claims the town never made a determination under SEQR for the zoning amendment, nor did it take the required “hard look” at each area of environmental concern, particularly the impact of increased commercial mining on the town, a material violation of SEQR procedurally and substantively.
• The public notice for a Feb. 24 public hearing was for a zoning map amendment, not a zoning code text amendment. Thus, it was advertised improperly.
• The Seneca County Planning Board was asked to review a zoning text, but wrongly reviewed it as a zoning map amendment.
Town officials have 10 days to respond.
Oral arguments in the matter are scheduled for Sept. 23 in state Supreme Court of Seneca County.
Two years ago, Lemmon and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County went to court and successfully stopped construction of an access road from Meadow View Mine that would have allowed trucks to cross Burgess Road en route to the Salcman Road landfill. That litigation claimed mining was not allowed in the R-1 zone on the west side of the road.