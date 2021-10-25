SENECA FALLS — The town will not conduct a property revaluation in 2022.
The Town Board agreed to remove the estimated $200,000 price tag for that work from the tentative town budget at an Oct. 11 work session. In July, the board agreed to a 2022 property revaluation by a 5-0 vote.
The board is trying to reduce the 2022 budget and tax levy before it adopts a final spending plan. The tentative budget presented by Supervisor Mike Ferrara earlier this month showed a hike in the tax rate of 15%. It’s now 12% following the removal of the revaluation.
The board will take another deep dive into the spending plan during work sessions scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today and Thursday at the Ovid Street municipal building.