SENECA FALLS — It’s been five years since town property was reassessed.
With the town’s equalization rate dropping, another revaluation could be looming.
John Zukowski of Buffalo-based Eminger, Newton, Pigeon & Magyar Co. of Buffalo will give a presentation on the matter at today’s Town Board meeting. It starts at 6 p.m. in the Community Center.
Also on today’s agenda:
• A revised, scaled-down version of a government efficiency study, part of the special committee looking into whether the town should have a manager. The first proposals were more extensive in scope and cost than the town desired.
• A lease of the former Village Hall at 60 State St. to a party looking for temporary office space for several months. The board agreed to sell the surplus property to Casey Galloway in 2020 for conversion to a restaurant, but that is being delayed by the state’s inaction in approving projects submitted under the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant awarded the town in 2019.
• Paul Kelsey will speak to the board about taxes and Seneca Meadows Landfill.
• A one-year moratorium on green energy projects in the town, such as solar farms and methane injection, to give the town time to consider possible regulations.
• A letter from the state Department of Environmental Conservation regarding Seneca Meadows Inc.’s application to expand its landfill by 50 acres. The DEC wants to be lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review process and is asking if the town objects.
• Appointment of a part-time zoning officer to fill a vacancy and someone to be an alternate member on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
• Resolutions to create a new duty statement for the position of police sergeant and to approve the recommended appointment of Officer John Cleere to a sergeant position.