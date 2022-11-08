CANANDAIGUA — Property owners in the city would face increases in property taxes and sewer and water rates under the preliminary 2023 budget unveiled Nov. 1 by City Manager John Goodwin.
The initial draft of the budget shows a general fund budget of $18.78 million, a 12.4% increase over the 2022 budget of $16.71 million. The tax levy is projected to rise from $5.96 million to $6.43 million, an increase of $476,646 or 8%.
The city tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value shows an increase from $7.41 to $7.75, a jump of 4.6%.
Goodwin said much of the budget work is attempting to find the balance between improving and maintaining a high quality of life while exercising prudence and fiscal responsibility to ensure property taxes remain affordable for current and future residents.
“At the same time, we are also seeking to continuously improve. I believe that we have been successful at achieving a proper balance for our community and this recommended budget prolongs that trend,” Goodwin said in his budget message.
Citing the high rate of inflation, supply chain problems and a poor labor market that is causing wages for city employees who are hired to increase, Goodwin said that all makes 2023 particularly challenging.
Here’s a look at the budget categories:
GENERAL: Goodwin has put money in the budget to fill an assistant city manager position that has been vacant since February 2021. Funds have been included to pay for this position starting in April.
The budget includes the staggered hiring of three additional firefighters for a total of 18, achieving a goal of a staffing level of four on-duty firefighters at all times.
The public works department is the city’s largest department, consisting of the central garage, parks, solid waste collection, streets and water and sewer. There are no new positions in this department budget, with holdover funding for a park maintenance assistant position that is vacant. If someone is hired for the position, that person would begin May 1.
WATER: Goodwin says the cost of supplies, materials and chemicals needed to treat water have increased and the water treatment plant has numerous capital project needs, some of which are in the 2023 budget proposal. The water rate per 1,000 gallons of water used is projected to rise from $3.81 to $4.11, a 7.9% increase. The minimum bill, which most residents pay, will go from $42.63 to $46.03, also a 7.9% increase, resulting in an annual water bill rise of $22.80.
SEWER: Goodwin said the wastewater treatment plant is undergoing major upgrades, going to an aerobic digester system for solids and a leachate pre-treatment system, plus a new effluent disinfection process is slated to begin in 2023, adding costs.
Because the sewer rate has not increased since 2019, Goodwin said a large percentage increase is unavoidable in 2023.
The budget calls for an increase from $4.50 per 1,000 gallons to $5.40 per 1,000 gallons, a 20% increase. The majority of residents pay the quarterly minimum bill is projected to go from $50.40 to $60.48.
City Council will review the budge proposal at 6 p.m. Thursday and at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 before conducting a public hearing on the budget Nov. 17.
If needed, a final work session will be Nov. 29 and Council is scheduled to vote to adopt a budget Dec. 1.