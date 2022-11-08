Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to Mexico Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&