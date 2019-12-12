SENECA FALLS — If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
That popular sentiment seems to apply to the town’s effort to sell two surplus properties.
Requests for proposals for the former town municipal building at 10 Fall St. and the former village hall at 60 State are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 6. Both properties were thought to have buyers in recent years, but those sales did not happen, forcing the Town Board to try again.
Parties interested in submitting an RFP for either property must provide two copies of their qualifications and proposals to Town Clerk Nicaletta Greer.
Each submission must contain a brief narrative that clearly outlines the proposed project, demonstrate the bidder’s experience in implementing similar projects and financial ability to complete the project, and provide a timeline for completion.
Any sale of the properties is subject to a permissive referendum to be decided by town voters.
Here is how the town describes the property:
10 FALL ST. — There are 1.4 acres with a two-story office building and about 9,680 square feet of space. The property is served by municipal water and sewer and has frontage on VanCleef Lake in the heart of the Seneca Falls Business District.
60 STATE ST. — There are 0.32 acres with a one-story office building, a former train station, and about 5,000 square feet of space. The property is served by municipal water and sewer and has frontage on State and South Park streets.
The town says it is seeking proposals “that will provide the best long-term benefit to the citizens of Seneca Falls.” The Town Board will review the proposals using these criteria:
• Neighborhood impact.
• Job creation and economic impact.
• Sustainability.
• Best possible use.
• Purchase price for the property.