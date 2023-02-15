BENTON — Yates County officials have scheduled a public information session on a proposed project that could cost north of $26 million.
The meeting is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the county highway department in the hamlet of Benton Center. Highway Superintendent Doug Rapalee and Brian Winslow, the county’s director of emergency services, will be among the county officials discussing the project. Also expected to attend is the county’s new public health director, Dr. Doug Sinclair, as well as other officials and members of the Legislature.
The centerpiece of the plan is a new building off Route 14A to house the highway department and emergency services office. The latter is now at the public safety building/sheriff’s office in Penn Yan.
The new building would include space for public health clinics, including vaccinations. Public health offices would remain at the county office building in Penn Yan.
Rapalee previously said the current highway facility, a hodgepodge of buildings that date to the 1950s and ’60s, is in poor shape and doesn’t meet the needs of today’s bigger highway equipment. In addition to the new building, the project calls for a new fuel facility, a bigger building for road salt storage, and demolition of some current buildings. Other buildings will be rehabilitated.
The proposed project has been discussed at several county Legislature meetings. The most recent cost estimate is approximately $26.3 million.
County officials are working with C&S Engineering and Watchdog Building Partners, a construction management company.
“The project design is nearing completion,” Rapalee said, noting that representatives from his department, emergency services, and public health will answer questions and listen to comments on the project from county residents and local groups.
While the highway department currently encompasses 7.6 acres, the county is looking to buy three nearby parcels — they total about five acres — for the project. That will result in training space for area fire departments and emergency medical services, and a new septic system.
The Legislature has approved putting the project out for bid. Rapalee said bids will be sought in six areas: site work, demolition and abatement, construction, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical.
Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church said the project has been discussed for years. Other legislators indicated that while they support some kind of project at the site, they could change their mind if the bids come in higher than expected.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said while she believed previously the county would have to borrow about $5 million for the project, there’s a chance it can be done without bonding. She said $12.6 million in building reserve funds can be used, as well as $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. Flynn added that $3 million in this year’s county budget is earmarked for the project and 2022 sales tax revenue came in at close to $22 million — $7 million more than expected.
“Some of that could be used for the project,” she said. “I think this is a good use of our money.”
Rapalee said questions about the meeting can be addressed to him at 315-531-3200.