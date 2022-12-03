ALBANY — Two Republican incumbents would be in the same Assembly district if maps announced by the Independent Redistricting Commission Thursday gain approval.
The proposed map for the 130th Assembly District — it’s currently represented by Brian Manktelow of Lyons — would include all or a portion of Manchester in Ontario County. That is the home of the current 131st assemblyman, Jeff Gallahan. It could potentially pit the two Republicans against each other in two years, if both chose to seek another term.
Manktelow easily defeated Democrat Scott Comegys in November for the current 130th seat, which is comprised of Wayne County and the town of Webster in Monroe County.
Gallahan was unopposed in the 131st District, which includes Ontario County and a portion of Seneca County.
The bipartisan redistricting panel was forced to reconvene after a state court ruled the Assembly maps as drawn were unconstitutional. The maps used in the 2022 race were allowed to remain, but must be withdrawn before the 2024 election.
The commission also announced that 12 public hearings on the draft will be held around the state, with the first three scheduled in Buffalo (Jan. 9), Rochester (Jan. 10) and Syracuse (Jan. 24). The commission must issue a final Assembly map to the state Legislature by April 28.
Reached Friday, Manktelow confirmed that Gallahan’s Manchester residence would be in the 130th, but he’s not ready to assume the draft map will hold.
“I don’t put a lot of faith in it,” he said. “I think they should just leave them alone.”
As for he and Gallahan facing off in a potential primary?
“I don’t think anyone wants to see that happen,” Manktelow said.
Gallahan could not be reached for comment as of Friday afternoon.
The redistricting commission’s redrawing of the Assembly lines also faces an ongoing legal challenge.
In 2014, New York voters passed a constitutional amendment creating the bipartisan, 10-person redistricting commission. The idea was to take the drawing of new districts, spurred by once-a-decade new Census data, out of the hands of the state legislators who might gerrymander lines for personal benefit.
The 10-person panel — it largely was appointed by leaders of both parties in the state Legislature — deadlocked in its initial attempt to draw lines for congressional, Senate and Assembly districts in New York. Instead, a bloc of five Republican-leaning commissioners submitted one plan to the Legislature, a bloc of five Democratic-leaning commissioners another.
After that deadlock, the lines were instead drawn by Democrats who control the state Legislature in a manner that was challenged in court, successfully, by Republicans.
Following a landmark state Court of Appeals decision in April, a court-appointed special master drew congressional districts, which some Democrats believe cost the party a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives following November’s election. The special master also drew state Senate lines. However, litigation challenging Assembly lines for 2022 was judged to have been filed too late, and instead, the process has now begun anew.
Under a court order, the redistricting commission was charged with attempting to draw fairer state Assembly districts that will stand in 2024 and the remainder of the decade. And after the tumult of the past year, the bipartisan panel for the first time came together to draw the single, consensus map.