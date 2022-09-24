GENEVA — City Manager Amie Hendrix and Comptroller Stephanie Newcomb didn’t have much time to bone up on the city’s finances.
Each has been with the city just a few months, and each had just 90 days to craft a 2023 budget for City Council to consider. But they did it, and, at a special Council meeting Wednesday, Hendrix presented the proposed spending plan.
It calls for a nearly $27.4 million budget for 2023, including water and sewer funds. There is a projected tax levy increase of 6%, from $7,857,450 in 2022 to $8,380,544 for the coming year.
The tax rate would rise from the current $16.76 to $17.16 per $1,000 of assessed value. There are no rate increases planned for the water and sewer funds.
For a homeowner with a median city value of $101,000, that would mark a 2023 tax bill of $1,733, a $39 increase over 2022.
Spending in the general fund, which totals about $18.9 million, would rise $635,105, or 4%, over 2022.
“I would say it was very difficult to prepare this budget,” Hendrix told Council. “I do not take tax increases lightly.”
She said the easiest way to keep the rate at $16.76 “is to not progress.”
Hendrix noted five Council priorities that are reflected in the budget that came out of its recent retreat:
• Support beautification efforts throughout the city.
• Focus on the infrastructure and the ways infrastructure supports Geneva and the region.
• Maintain city projects and properties in ways that show pride.
• Support policies, infrastructure and processes that ensures stewardship of lakefront resources.
• Complete the Downtown Revitalization Initiative project.
Some spending increases in the 2023 budget proposal include $355,985 for additional equipment purchases, staffing needs, and the rising costs of doing business, as well as an increase in personnel costs of $378,304 through contractual salary increases, the addition of two full-time employees (one in Human Resources and one in the Police Department).
The budget also includes $15,000 more for the Business Improvement District to increase maintenance of the downtown and lakefront areas.
“This is the budget that I have set, but now it’s yours to make your own,” Hendrix told Council.
The board set a public hearing on the proposed spending plan for 7 p.m. Oct. 5, when it will also consider a resolution that allows it to potentially exceed the 2023 tax levy.
Budget work sessions are set for 6 p.m. Monday, (Sept. 26) along with Oct. 19 and 26.