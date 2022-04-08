GENEVA — After lengthy discussions at its March meeting and a follow-up work session weeks later, City Council is no closer to enacting changes to its solid-waste ordinance that included adding hauler licenses.
City Council rejected proposed changes at its Wednesday meeting by a 5-2 vote. Only Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, the principal architect of the legislation, and Mayor Steve Valentino were in favor.
The proposal would have allowed four residential and four commercial haulers in the city, in addition to a special micro-hauler license awarded earlier this year to Closed Loop Systems, a company that picks up compostable material and solid waste.
As under current city regulations, haulers would be charged a fee for each license, and Camera noted that some haulers would offer both residential and commercial waste pickup, as they do now.
However, councilors spent the better part of the discussion poking holes in the proposal.
“I can’t support this as much as I wanted,” At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said. “It’s not much off the beaten path of the original (proposal).”
He suggested that the licensing system, which specifies the number of haulers that can operate in the city, runs contrary with the concept of free enterprise.
“We are a country that thrives on a free market, and competition is good,” he said. “People don’t want to come here because of stuff like this. I think we should be open to all businesses.”
Gaglianese went further, suggesting that a company that “put a million dollars back into the area” should be allowed to get a permit. That was in reference to Nardozzi Companies, a road contractor that has added residential hauling services in the region. Nardozzi is expanding on property it purchased in the city’s Industrial Park. It is also the contractor on the downtown and Routes 5&20 construction.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. agreed with Gaglianese, noting that a license was added for Growing Cycle.
“We’ve got someone at the door,” Pealer said of Nardozzi. “This is not favoritism. They approached us.”
The councilor said the issue is providing the city with reliable trash service.
“I don’t see this current legislation as solving the problem,” he said.
Nardozzi was issued a cease-and-desist order by the city recently because the company was providing commercial trash hauling in the city without the proper licensing. One of those customers using Nardozzi, the Geneva Housing Authority, did so because its hauler failed to make timely pickups at the Courtyard apartment complex.
Ward 2 Councilor Jan Regan said the city should add to the proposal regulations to encourage more sustainable waste-disposal methods — from the collection of compostable materials to contractor debris that potentially could be diverted from landfills. Incentives would be provided to haulers who do those things, she said.
Camera said adding such stipulations is unfair to haulers, who simply want to dispose of the trash they collect.
“You’re just piling so much stuff on them,” he told Regan. “You’re killing them.”
He said the state is in the middle of revising its solid-waste management regulations and will no doubt address composting and other diversions of waste from landfills.
Valentino expressed frustration that Council couldn’t come up with an agreement, despite a third night of discussion.
“If we don’t do anything tonight … we are just going to push this can down the road,” he said.
Gaglianese proposed a motion to add a fifth hauler.
“Let’s get Nardozzi in and solve the problem,” he said.
However, Valentino said that motion would constitute an agenda addition and would have needed Council approval at the start of the meeting.
It’s unclear where the matter goes from here. Camera said he supports bringing in local haulers to discuss the matter, but added that it’s unclear if Council will agree to that idea.
Council did just that several years ago when changes were made to the solid-waste ordinance, including limiting the number of haulers to four, placing limits on pickup days, and instituting hauler fees based on the number of pickup days.