GENEVA — Tony DiCostanzo readily acknowledges that the European colonization of the Americas is not without its dark moments — from slavery to the loss of Indigenous populations.
However, DiCostanzo, president of Geneva Lodge 2397 of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, doesn’t think it’s fair to put the blame on Christopher Columbus, the Italian-born explorer who, sailing for Spain, is credited with ushering in European colonization of the Americas.
DiCostanzo is furious that a proclamation expected to be read at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting expresses that take. However, those who penned the words say it’s being misinterpreted.
The proclamation seeks to designate Monday, Oct. 11, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the city of Geneva and was authored by the Community Education for Transformation, which said it is an “independent, nonpartisan collaboration of educators, broadly defined, committed to innovative and inclusive ways of learning, listening, and teaching within and across Geneva’s communities.”
Members include academics connected to Hobart and William Smith Colleges, but they’re not the only members.
The proclamation reads in part that “whereas, the second Monday in October is the federal holiday of Columbus Day in remembrance of the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492; and whereas, the City of Geneva recognizes that this event initiated centuries of violence, exploitation, enslavement, acts of genocide, and displacement of Indigenous people across the Americas and specifically within the land that today constitutes the United States of America; and whereas, the City of Geneva acknowledges that part of that bloody history happened here on the land where our city stands, particularly when troops from the Continental Army invaded the area, destroying homes, orchards, and fields as part of the Sullivan Campaign of 1779; and whereas, the City of Geneva recognizes that for too long the history of the United States has been told in a way that suppresses and misrepresents the stories of the Indigenous peoples of the Americas …”
DiCostanzo interprets the resolution as an indictment of Columbus and that such a proclamation would replace Columbus Day, a federal holiday, with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Geneva. Columbus Day is the second Monday of October, which this year falls on Oct. 11.
“This is the same nonsense that the Sons and Daughters of Italy and all of the other major Italian-American organizations across the country have been fighting against for the last few years,” DiCostanzo wrote to his fellow lodge members. “These revisionists, also known as the ‘woke’ segment of the population, have based most of their so-called ‘facts’ on information that has been debunked by Italian-American scholars, among others, as simply not true.”
Reached Monday, DiCostanzo blamed the effort on “leftist groups from some institutions of higher learning. That is where this stuff originates from. It’s not from Geneva. It’s just a continuation of the attacks on Columbus. It’s based on revisionist viewpoints and false accusations that are attributed to Columbus. Columbus had no control over 500 years (of history after his arrival in 1492).
“That’s ridiculous. That’s crazy.”
DiCostanzo, himself a former city councilor, is urging lodge members to tell City Council “to either reject outright, or at a minimum, to table any consideration of this proclamation.”
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said she plans to read the proclamation at the request of Community Education for Transformation. The group said critics of the proclamation are misinterpreting its intention, and a letter was sent to City Council clarifying the thrust of the document.
“To many in our diverse population (locally and nationally), Columbus Day is a celebration of a very painful history. Columbus is connected to a narrative of ‘discovery’ that erases Indigenous communities by suggesting that there were no people in North America before the arrival of Europeans (how else could it be ‘discovered’?). Furthermore, the arrival of Europeans inaugurated efforts to eradicate Indigenous cultures. It is not surprising or hard to understand why many communities would find a day celebrating this history offensive.
“But it is also important to say that this is not to ignore or deny that, for Italian-Americans, Columbus Day means something very different. Our proclamation in no way cancels Columbus Day; it simply suggests that the City of Geneva add a local recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day to its already existing recognition of the federal holiday of Columbus Day. It is important that these two recognitions be on the same day, as the histories are intertwined.”
A group member provided Council with an annotated proclamation that further explains the verbiage.
For example, it takes on the section that reads, “whereas, the City of Geneva recognizes that this event initiated centuries of violence, exploitation, enslavement, acts of genocide, and displacement of Indigenous people across the Americas and specifically within the land that today constitutes the United States of America …”
“Here you will see that we intentionally used the word ‘initiated,’ ” they write. “This is explicitly not blaming Columbus (the man) for all of these things, but it is acknowledging that his arrival in what is now the Americas was the start of the enduring attacks on Indigenous people. It is important to think about how a day celebrating the arrival of Columbus is simultaneously celebrating the initiation of genocide against part of our community and that different segments of our diverse population will interpret this day differently.”
DiCostanzo said this is a local example of a national movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day and that such a move is an affront to many Italian-Americans who believe the explorer is being discredited.
“The Italian-American community here and across the country are not opposed to the establishment of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, as Native Americans are richly deserving of this recognition,” DiCostanzo wrote to Council. “However, when there are 365 days on the calendar to pick a day for such recognition, and you decide to publicly insult our Italian-American residents, and the 20 million-plus Americans in the United States of Italian descent by removing a holiday we have come to celebrate as a symbol of all the tremendous contributions of Italians and Italian-Americans throughout history in the areas of art, science, music, mathematics, and yes, discovery, then you will surely draw our anger by doing so.”