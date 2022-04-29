WATERLOO — This Seneca County school district’s proposed 2022-23 school district budget shows a 5.1% increase in expenditures over this year.
The amount of revenue to be raised by property taxes shows a 1.7% increase over 2021-22.
The tentative budget adopted by the school board April 18 — it was passed by an 8-0 vote — totals $45.7 million, up from $43.5 million this year. The tax levy is now at $12.8 million, up from $12.5 million in 2021-22.
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value shows an increase from $17.20 to $17.50. However, tax rates for the district’s five towns will vary, based on final assessment numbers.
A public hearing on the spending plan is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in the Waterloo High School auditorium.
District residents will vote on the budget, three members of the school board, a bus purchase proposition, a capital reserve fund proposition, and a Waterloo Library & Historical Society allocation increase from $258,955.32 to $267,839.04 from noon to 8 p.m. May 17 in the 109 Washington St. district office.
The bus proposition would take $539,500 from the bus and vehicle capital reserve fund to purchase three 70-passenger buses and a 20-seat vehicle. The purchases would not impact the tax levy.
There is a proposition to create a capital reserve fund for up to $15 million, with annual contributions to the fund determined by the school board.
Candidates for three-year terms on the nine-member school board are incumbents Coreen Lowry, Renee Thomas and Charles Bronson, and challengers William “Beezer” White and Wendy DiSanto.