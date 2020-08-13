GENEVA — The organizer of protest events in the city has expressed concern about online posts he feels may be a threat to protesters’ safety — and he has asked city officials to intercede.
Adam Fryer, spokesman for Geneva Black Lives Matter: The People’s Peaceful Protest, said he has read Facebook posts seemingly written by Geneva residents threatening harm to the protesters.
The Times has screenshots of the Facebook posts with names attached, but has not been able to verify those people posted the messages. As a result, their names are being withheld.
The Facebook posts Fryer is concerned about include this exchange between two people:
Person 1: “Since the College ‘Puppets’ are trying to ruin the City, why don’t they help fix the problems they have created before the Active Citizens take over and do it for them. We the people with a Birth Rite in Geneva will not stand this Travesty much longer before we are pushed beyond our limits and do what’s necessary to rid out Community of the Trouble Makers!!”
Person 2: “Agreed, and how it happens won’t be pretty.”
Another message from Person 1 reads: “Afraid of what might come and you are Unarmed, here’s what you do. For those of you out there who are ‘NOT’ Pistol Permit holders, you have the right to own and carry a ‘Flare Gun’ which is a 20 gauge shotgun shell with a Phosphorus Load that will do more damage at close range than the shotgun. So load up and protect yourselves from those pesky rioters or bandits.”
Another reads: “No Prosecuting for ‘Destroyers’ of Geneva’s tranquility---Send them to the Emergency Room at GGH and start letting that be the lesson for ALL who want to come to Geneva and destroy our City.” Person 2 posted an agreement with that statement.
Person 1 suggested in another posting that a list of phone numbers be developed “so that as things happen, we can have a network that will respond in minutes to Stop them with Extreme Prejudice on the Spot.” A post that follows says “I for one will not sit by and watch these Out of Town A..holes destroy Our City. It seems the Mayor and City Council has been Infiltrated by Extremists and Communists and Antifa and therefore the People need to Protect our City ourselves.”
Another post from Person 2 says a group of people is going to get together shortly and Person 1 will be included. “ ... Sh.t has to get squashed before it becomes a runaway train and we ain’t on it,” Person 2 posts.
Person 1 responds by noting the three events planned this week and says “they need to be Broken Up and Sent Packing. Before you know it, they will be setting Fires and Destroying our City while City Executives sit on their hands and watch without acting. Almost looks like they are Afraid or On the Take!”
Fryer emailed every City Council member, City Manager Sage Gerling, and Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, saying he filed a police report after viewing the posts.
“To our knowledge nothing is being done about the growing threat of violence against Peacefully protesting Geneva residents. ... People could be hurt this week if you do not do something,” Fryer wrote in the email. “There is literally open terrorist plotting going on to hurt citizens.”
The email placed some of blame on remarks made at a Back the Blue rally last month by City Councilor Frank Gaglianese III.
Gerling replied with an offer to meet with Fryer “to discuss the upcoming Peoples Peaceful Protest events this week so that we can be prepared to provide support.”
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera emailed a comment asking Gerling and Passalacqua why they couldn’t, as part of the support of the peaceful protest, have a “friendly conversation with each of these individuals making these unveiled threats.”
Neither Gerling nor Passalacqua responded to emails from the Times Wednesday asking for a response to Camera’s idea.
“These posts are disturbing and sad that it appears these people want to hurt us,” Fryer said. “A Council member also voiced this idea at a public meeting.”
“We have been peaceful in all our protests and will continue to do so. I hope the police will keep us safe. What I read doesn’t sound good. Suggesting flare guns if they don’t have a pistol? I reported it to police and the FBI, and we will have observers at the events. Our events have old people, young people and families and these threats should be addressed.”
Fryer said the group’s focus for the protests and rallies includes educating people, seeking fairness and equality, engaging the community, and asking for accountability.
“I love Geneva,” he said. “We are not here to riot, smash windows or loot.”