SENECA FALLS — People attending a midday public meeting Wednesday on Seneca Meadows Inc.’s proposed expansion will be greeted by anti-landfill demonstrators.
The public session is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St. The demonstration outside the building is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The protest against the expansion, and the landfill in general, will be sponsored by Seneca Lake Guardian, a Finger Lakes environmental group based in Watkins Glen.
“Seneca Lake Guardian is leading a demonstration outside of the Seneca Falls Community Center to advocate against bringing more garbage to Seneca Falls and to protect the environmental and economic health of the community and region,” said Joseph Campbell, co-founder of Seneca Lake Guardian. “The group will educate attendees about the negative environmental impact Seneca Meadows has had on the region to date and call for the landfill to permanently close, as planned, in 2025.”
Seneca Meadows officials will present information and answer questions on its application to deposit waste in the valley infill area of the Route 414 landfill, the largest in the state. The infill is in the old Tantalo landfill portion of the facility, which is owned by Waste Connections of Texas, SMI’s parent company.
SMI is asking the state Department of Environmental Conservation to approve its proposal to expand upward by 70 feet, allowing the landfill to add 47 million cubic yards of deposit space and to remain open at current deposit rates until 2040.
Nearly seven years ago, the Town Board passed Local Law 3-2016 that would require the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025. SMI challenged that in court and was successful in getting the local law nullified, a decision that is being appealed to the Fourth Judicial Department’s Appellate Division in Rochester.