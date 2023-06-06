GENEVA — With Pride Month as the backdrop, the Geneva Women’s Assembly will talk LGBTQ+ rights in a series of events on Wednesday that includes a protest prior to City Council’s meeting — with the focus of the protest, in part, directed at Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr., whose comments on LGBTQ+ issues drew fire in some circles.
Pealer denies allegations he is prejudiced toward the LGBTQ+ community.
At the meeting, speakers also are expected to address LGBTQ+ issues in Geneva.
“The LGBTQ+ community is under attack all across this country based on falsehoods, lies, and outright bigotry,” the group said on its Facebook page. “And while New York state has strong LGBTQ+ civil rights protections, the reality is that being LGBTQ+ in the Finger Lakes isn’t easy. It’s often scary, especially when local officials, parroting national talking points, use bigoted rhetoric to deny our existence. Queer, trans and gender nonconforming people belong in our community, have always been in our community, and must be defended!”
Here is the schedule:
• 5:30 p.m.: Rally at Finger Lakes Community College’s Geneva Campus Center, 63 Pulteney St., to protest FLCC employee Pealer’s “homophobic and transphobic tweets.”
• 5:45 p.m.: March “to demonstrate our queer pride, power, and joy.”
• 6 p.m.: Speak-out at the Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange St.
• 7 p.m.: People are encouraged to speak at the City Council meeting “to insist that the normalization of hatred and bigoted rhetoric has no place in the Finger Lakes.” They said they will call for the censure of Pealer for his social media posts.
Marchers will include Melina Ivanchikova.
“I’m marching for myself, my family, and all families on Wednesday,” she said. “I’m marching to speak out against the bigoted anti-LGBTQ misinformation that mixes fiction and homophobia and undermines the well-being of our community, our queer youth, and our queer families. I want to see our city united in the fight against the right-wing agenda that distorts, misrepresents, and undermines the human rights we, and all the LGBTQ activists of the past, have worked so hard to win.”
Sara Wagner plans to march too.
“Trans and queer Genevans face a wide variety of obstacles to living their lives freely and safely,” she said. “They often contend with harassment and discrimination in healthcare, work, and the court system. Trans and queer kids are facing such a hostile education system that the suicide rate among middle- and high-schoolers is mounting horrifically. We come together to stand with our trans and queer neighbors and demand that the entire city of Geneva treats them with respect and dignity. … We will call on our elected representatives, in particular City Councilor Bill Pealer, to apologize and make amends when they have borne false witness against our neighbors and treated them with dismissive cruelty.”
Penny Hankins, who has spoken out against Pealer’s comments, said the “radical right is gunning for the LGBTQ+ community right now as we can see from the 469-plus anti-LGBTQ+ bills circulating currently in the U.S., and they are coming for your rights next.” She also criticized City Council, claiming a majority “does not seem bothered by Pealer’s anti-LGBTQ+ tweets and would rather move on.”
In particular, Hankins points to Mayor Steve Valentino, claiming he “refuses to stand with the LGBTQ community. He did not respond to the formal open letter from the Finger Lakes Justice Partnership which condemned Pealer’s offensive posts. His lack of leadership is appalling.”
Valentino said the criticism is unwarranted.
“Penny Hankins is my neighbor,” he said. “She is blindly aligned with Laura Salamendra and looks for any opportunity to bash me. She knows nothing about my views on LGBTQ+ and has never had a conversation with me about the issues. She just casts her jaded opinion that is not worth a rebuttal.
“As for responding to the letter, that was something I feel is Councilor Pealer’s responsibility, as the issue was directed at him. As for training (a suggestion in the letter), this council has annual training requirements that most fulfill and includes diversity and inclusion training.”
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra calls Pealer “unfit for public office and unfit to work at FLCC, an educational institution filled with the people that Bill considers ‘other’ and ‘immoral.’ On Wednesday we will show the Finger Lakes that we reject Bill Pealer’s views and that the inclusive community we are fighting for makes for a better, safer and more joyous place to live.”
Pealer did not respond to a request for comment as of Monday morning.