GENEVA — City Councilor John Pruett doesn’t regret his decision to resign from a divided City Council, which he became part of in January 2020.
But the Ward 6 Councilor, who resigned in part out of frustration with Council division, productivity and his health, does regret the short notice he gave.
Pruett resigned from Council on Aug. 17, effective as of Tuesday, Aug. 31. He rescinded that Tuesday, saying he will stay on until the end of the year or until a replacement is found, whichever comes first.
The councilor said he did so after urging by some Council members and constituents.
That means tonight’s City Council meeting will have, in theory, a full slate.
The turn of events comes after Pruett said Monday that he had offered to stay on longer but wanted a majority of councilors to support his offer.
That didn’t happen, he said.
“It looks like curtains for me tomorrow,” he said Monday. “Four of the eight on Council have supported the extended notice, but my feeling is it should be a democratic majority to welcome the offer.”
Through a series of emails among councilors and Mayor Steve Valentino, four urged Pruett to stay until a replacement could be found — Ward 1’s Tom Burrall, Ward 3’s Jan Regan, Ward 4’s Ken Camera, and Ward 5’s Laura Salamendra.
On Tuesday afternoon, Pruett sent a letter to Valentino, informing him that he was rescinding his resignation.
In the letter, which he provided to the Finger Lakes Times, Pruett said he had “experienced a significant pressure, as well as a justifiable argument, to rescind my resignation in favor of an extended notice. … I plan to resubmit my resignation subsequently; effective Dec. 31, 2021, and that would be forthcoming. I encourage the continued candidate recruitment, which I understand is not solidified. It should be clear that I consider it an imposition under the circumstances to extend my resignation notice period, but I do so at the considerable insistence of several of my ward constituents and some fellow councilors. ... My original reasons for stepping down have not diminished.”
In an email in which Pruett offered to stay on for a longer time, Valentino said the Ward 6 councilor had the right to rescind his resignation.
Regan was among those who urged Pruett to stay longer.
“I am thrilled to have John back with us,” Regan said Tuesday. “A fully seated council is a more fair council. I value his input and hope we can work as a group without the dynamics that created the level of stress that made him want to leave in the first place. That would be better for all of us — and the city as well.”
Camera agreed.
“John loves this city,” Camera said. “He also does a lot of homework on many issues. As a new councilor, he is still striving for perfection, but the job is rife with trade-offs. This is a strain I myself have felt many times. I welcome him back with open arms. The city will progress with his continued counsel on the council.”
Valentino’s response appeared more nuanced.
“This kind of activity is almost an expectation of this council based on previous actions,” he said. “We will continue to do our best to move the city forward in a positive direction.”
The mayor said he expects to receive potential names from the city’s Democratic and Republican committees.
“The charter is clear on vacancies,” he said. “Once the vacancy occurs, Council can by majority vote fill the remainder of the seat vacancy until the next election,” he said. “I imagine the political parties will present names for filling the vacancy that will then be brought forward.”
City Democratic Chair Larry Campbell said the process of offering replacement candidates has started.
“Some of us have begun working on this, but the committee has not yet met on it,” he said. “This is a very different task than looking for a candidate to run in an election. We are trying to find someone that a very divided City Council can agree on. That will not be easy. Many predict that it may never be filled. The Republicans are in a position to block anything with a 4-4 tie. So their incentive is very low.”
Campbell did not identify who those four are, since there are not four Republicans serving on Council. Councilors who ran on the Republican ticket in 2019 are Ward 2’s Bill Pealer, At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III and Pruett.
Ethel Peters, chair of the city Republican Committee, said the process of finding potential candidates has begun on that side as well.
“We’ve had discussions, and we have met with a couple of possible candidates,” she said. “We need a person who will help represent that ward.”
Peters said the committee does not care about party affiliation nearly as much as whether the potential candidate would serve the city well.
Gaglianese remains hopeful a successor for Pruett will be found.
“I was saddened to hear of John’s resignation, as it took me by surprise,” he said prior to Pruett’s announcement. “My first thought was this is ‘deja vu’ for Ward 6. My second thought was John’s health is the most important thing, and if it means resigning to help to be healthy then I applaud him, as I know this wasn’t an easy decision. I wish John all the best and I pray for his good health. I just hope we can fill his seat in the Sixth Ward quickly and with someone who can step in and bring a balanced approach to Council and the Sixth Ward. Most importantly, we need to see it through that the Sixth Ward has the representation it deserves and the process isn’t as controversial as it was last time.”
It took several months in 2019 for a deadlocked City Council to find a replacement to longtime Councilor John Greco, a Democrat who died that February. Democrats and Republicans on Council both pushed for their respective November candidates — Pruett for the Republicans and Juanita Aikens for the Democrats — to be appointed, resulting in a protracted deadlock.
The seat ultimately was filled by Democrat Dana Hollenbeck, who was appointed in a unanimous vote, in part because she stated she was not interested in being a candidate that November.
Peters noted that in 2019, council Democrats were insistent that a member of their party, or at least one they endorsed, fill Greco’s seat because he was a Democrat. She said the same should hold true for the Republicans this time, since Pruett ran on the GOP slate.
“We, as Republicans, have the right to replace John with a Republican, Libertarian or Conservative,” she said.
Peters said the committee won’t limit its consideration to candidates not interested in running for the four-year term in 2023, the next time City Council elections will be held.