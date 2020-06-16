DRESDEN — The state Public Service Commission voted 5-0 Friday to grant two applications from Greenidge Generation LLC regarding its new bitcoin — or cryptocurrency — computer mining operations at the electric power plant on the west shore of Seneca Lake.
The vote came despite a last-minute campaign by opponents of the applications requesting a delay in the decision to allow more research to be conducted.
Greenidge officials asked for, and received, PSC approval to use unmetered electricity generated at the natural gas-powered plant to run banks of computers to “mine” for bitcoin and to remove those operations from strict PSC regulation.
Greenidge officials announced March 5 that the plant started mining $50,000 worth of bitcoin a day. In April, the company said it reached agreement with its first customer to sell Bitcoin computer capacity — or hashpower — on the open market. The customer was not identified.
The 10-page decision states that Greenidge’s installation of computers and data transmission equipment at the plant for on-site data processing by commercial tenants is not subject to PSC regulation. Commission members said environmental issues raised by opponents are beyond the scope of the PSC and do not need to undergo the State Environmental Quality Review process.
Although he voted to grant Greenidge’s applications, Commissioner John Howard of Duanesburg, Schenectady County, raised concerns about environmental questions and warned that the state Department of Environmental Conservation should more closely monitor operations at the 1937-era plant as the owners seek new buyers of the electricity it generates.
Opponents said the company has not installed equipment to screen the influx of fish into the cooling system and is allowed to return cooling water that can be 100 degrees or more back into the lake. Nearly 100 comments were submitted to the PSC asking for a delay.
Neither Greenidge officials nor opponents had issued a statement in reaction to the PSC ruling as of Monday.