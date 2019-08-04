HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Humane Society is reaching out to the public for help after dozens of dogs were seized Wednesday following an animal cruelty investigation.
Deputy County Administrator Brian Young said the humane society shelter on County Road 46 in Hopewell took in 73 dogs from a home in the town of Naples.
“They are a small, terrier breed about 10-15 pounds and in pretty good health,” Young said, adding the humane society is seeking donations of food, dog treats and blankets for the dogs.
The investigation began on the night of July 26, when county sheriff’s deputies went to Lawyer Road for a complaint of several dogs running in the road. Deputies said the dogs appeared to be flea infested with matted hair.
Humane society officers and deputies went to the home the following day, but said they were not allowed in by the homeowner. Officers then got a search warrant signed by county Judge Frederick Reed and returned Wednesday.
Officers seized the dogs, which deputies said had flea infestation rashes and parasites. The homeowners, Richard and Jane Justice, were charged with 73 counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to provide food and water to an impounded animal (misdemeanors).
They were taken to the county jail for arraignment. The residence was deemed uninhabitable by the Naples code enforcement office.
Deputies added that due to unsanitary conditions in the house, the county office of emergency management had to provide Tyvek suits and breathing equipment for officers who went into the home.
Young said anyone interested in fostering the dogs is asked to call (585) 396-4590.
