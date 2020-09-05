CANANDAIGUA — Members of the public who have had positive and negative experiences and interactions with the Canandaigua Police Department can speak at two public forums.
The forums are being arranged by the Committee on Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which is headed by City Manager John Goodwin.
The sessions are set for 6:30 p.m. starts at the Salvation Army (Sept. 21) and Fort Hill Performing Arts Center Sands Family Foundation Theatre (Sept. 23).
Those who may not feel comfortable sharing their experiences in an open public forum can share them anonymously on the city website at https://bit.ly/2DvP0s5.
The committee will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday to finalize its forum plan.
Other committee members: Police Chief Mathew Nielsen, Lt. Nate Lawrence, and Sgt. and Gold Badge Club union President Jeremiah Jackson; Salvation Army Major David Rhodes II and Capt. Pamela Rhodes; Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts and Public Defender Leanne Lapp; Partnership for Ontario County Executive Director Tracey Dello Stritto; Finger Lakes Community College Chief Diversity Officer Sim Covington and Acting Public Safety Chief Derrick Smith; Business Improvement District Director Denise Chaapel; City Councilor Dan Unrath; and community members Robert Ellis and Rob Lillis.