SENECA FALLS — The DEC has extended the deadline for public comment on the draft scoping document for Seneca Meadows Inc.’s proposed expansion.
The deadline is now Jan. 27, two weeks later than originally scheduled.
The extension was announced Monday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which noted it came in response to public requests after the draft scoping document was released Dec. 14.
The scoping document lists the environmental issues that Seneca Meadows wants to address in the draft Environmental Impact Statement. It defines the content and format of the draft EIS, and DEC officials say the public comment period will ensure it focuses on issues of interest to the community.
Find the draft scoping document at https://senecameadows.com/valley-infill-application/. Email written comments to senecameadowsvalley.infill@dec.ny.gov.
Following the close of the comment period, the draft EIS will be produced. That will then be subject to additional public comment and a public hearing.
SMI, a division of Texas-based Waste Connections, has applied for a permit to allow the deposit of household waste in 47 acres of the valley infill area of the former Tantalo landfill, increasing the height of the landfill. If approved, this would allow the landfill to continue operating until 2040.
The maximum amount of waste the landfill can accept would remain 6,000 tons a day.
The town of Seneca Falls’ Local Law 3-2016 calls for the landfill to close no later than Dec. 31, 2025. That matter is being litigated in state Supreme Court.
“DEC will continue to take appropriate actions to address community concerns about landfill operations and closely monitor the facility to ensure full compliance with state laws and regulations to protect public health and the environment,” a DEC spokesperson said.