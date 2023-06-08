ALBANY — For the second time, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has extended its deadline for public comment on the draft of its Solid Waste Management Plan.
The new deadline for comment is June 29, 15 days later than the previous cutoff.
Comments can be submitted by email to NYSSolidWastePlan@dec.ny.gov. They should include “comments on SSWMP” in the subject line.
The draft plan builds on the state’s “Beyond Waste” initiative of 2010. When finalized, it would guide solid waste actions from this year until the end of 2032.
The plan focuses on:
• Waste prevention, reduction and reuse.
• Recycling and recycling market development and resiliency.
• Product stewardship and extended product responsibility.
• Organics reduction and recycling.
• Toxics in products.
• Design and operation of solid-waste management facilities (including Seneca Meadows landfill and the Ontario County Landfill) and related activities.
View a copy of the draft plan can be viewed on the DEC website.