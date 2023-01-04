SENECA FALLS — Pumphouse Properties LLC wants to build a 28-by-36-foot garage, including an 8-by-36-foot ramp, on its residential property at 2123 Pumphouse Road. The garage would be in the regulated adjacent area of a state freshwater Class 1 wetland.
State Department of Environmental Conservation officials from Region 8 said the possible impacts of the garage project, according to the property owner, will be mitigated by planting 20 wetland shrubs between the new garage and the wetland area.
Filed application documents and a DEC draft for an Article 24 Freshwater Wetlands permit are available for inspection during normal business hours at Region 8 headquarters in Avon. To ensure timely viewing, those interested are asked to make an appointment with contact person Frances Knickmeyer at 585-226-2466. Written comments must be submitted to Knickmeyer no later than Jan. 12 at the Avon office.