ROMULUS — Four electrical power distribution cables lie on the floor of super-deep Seneca Lake for 2.8 miles, connecting Sampson State Park in Romulus with the town of Torrey in Yates County.
New York State Electric & Gas Corporation owns the cables and has applied for two permits to replace the four cables with two new ones in almost the same location as the current cables.
NYSEG has applied for an excavation and fill in navigable waters permit and a Clean Waters Act water quality certification for the project. Before that can proceed, the pubic is given an opportunity to submit written comments to the DEC by July 25.
The Binghamton-based utility company says the existing cables need replacement for reason of life expectancy, the current condition of the cables and to safeguard the system’s reliability. The new cables would be installed south of the existing cables, allowing the four old cables to remain in operation during construction of the new cables.
The project involves construction of two new riser structures consisting of four wooden poles in a box configuration, with cross arms to hang electrical equipment. Other work includes digging trenches for the two new cables to run from the riser structure to the lakeshore, removing existing riser structures and removing the four existing cables.
Trenches will continue into the lake until the water depth reaches 10 feet. The new cables will then be put into the trenches and covered. After 10 feet, the cables would be laid on the floor of the lake across the lake. The old cables would then be capped, removed and collected onto reels for loading off-site for proper recycling.
Filed application documents and DEC draft permits are available for inspection during normal business hours at the DEC Region 8 headquarters in Avon. It is recommended that an appointment be made with contact person Thomas Walker at (585) 226-2466.
As lead agency under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the DEC has declared that the project will not have a significant negative impact on the environment.
