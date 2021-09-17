BENTON — The deadline for written comments on an application for a mined land reclamation permit for Martin’s Sand and Gravel is Oct. 8.
Application documents and a draft permit are available for inspection during at the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Region 8 office in Avon during normal business hours. It is recommended that an appointment be made with Kristine Carlson. Written comments must be submitted to Carlson at 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, by calling (585) 226-2466, or by emailing DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Business owner Gerald Martin has applied for a mined land reclamation permit for his sand and gravel mine on Havens Corners Road. DEC officials said Martin is applying for a new mined land reclamation permit.
The proposed mine is located on a previously mined site that did not require a reclamation permit because it was established before the requirement was instituted in 1975.
The new mine will be in roughly the same footprint as the previous one. Onsite screening of material is proposed.