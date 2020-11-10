GENEVA — Anyone who has interacted with the Geneva Police Department — good, bad or otherwise — can share their thoughts during a Zoom session slated to start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The public forum is sponsored by the Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective. Information gathered at the sessions will assist in the development of the reform plan mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Parts of this plan involves listening and learning from members of the community about their perspectives, experiences and interactions with police.
Anyone not feeling comfortable sharing in an open, public forum can log their experiences anonymously on the city website under the “police reform” link. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Erica Collins at ecollins@geneva.ny.us.
The Zoom meeting ID number is 871 5009 7013. The password is 564 980.
A similar session will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17.