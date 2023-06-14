SENECA FALLS — Town officials are inviting town residents to a public forum on the development of a new comprehensive plan. The forum will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the Community Center.
The session features a drop-in format whereby residents and community stakeholders are encouraged to stop in and provide feedback on issues the town should address in a new comprehensive plan for the period of now until 2040. Attendees are encouraged to provide other input that will assist the steering committee establish the community’s long-term vision and identify the necessary actions needed to achieve that vision.
The planning process is being guided by a steering committee composed of residents, business owners, non-profits, major employers, cultural stakeholders and a consultant team led by MRB Group of Rochester.
Town Manager Peter Soscia said the comprehensive plan will serve as a decision-making tool for accelerating the community’s progress toward a shared vision and set of planning principles. This process is under the name ADVANCE Seneca Falls 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
“The Town Board and project steering committee recognizes that this plan must be reflective of and owned by the community,” Soscia said.
The planning process is scheduled to end this summer with an initial draft of a comprehensive plan delivered to the Town Board in the fall.
For more information, visit https://senecafalls.com/comprehensive-plan-update/.