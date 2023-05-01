HOPEWELL — Each spring, the Ontario County Public Health office fields calls about young animals — mainly raccoons, skunks, and foxes — being “rescued” by well-meaning residents.
Regardless of intentions, it will turn problematic if the person is bitten or exposed to the saliva of a wild animal — immature or full-grown. The animal will have to be euthanized and tested for rabies.
“If you encounter wild animals in your yard, while hiking or by the side of the road, please leave them alone,” said Mary Beer, the county’s public health director. “If they’re ‘babies,’ their mothers may be nearby.”
Beer and area public health officials are warning people about the potential danger of interacting with wildlife.
“Do not handle any wildlife or take them home with you,” she said. “You are at risk for exposure to rabies if you feed, touch, cuddle, or adopt wild animals — or stray dogs and cats.”
Rabies is a potentially deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. The virus is in the saliva and nervous tissue of infected animals.
Rabies is most common in wildlife such as raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes but is occasionally seen in other species including woodchucks and deer. Cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock can get rabies if exposed.
Humans can be infected as well. People are urged to call their local health department if they or their pets have had contact with a wild animal.
In the event of a bat being found in a bedroom or house, public health officials urge people to try to safely catch the animal instead of letting it go free, then call their local health department. A video on catching a bat can be found at bit.ly/3oLTmT3.
Public health officials said people should make sure their dog, cat, or ferret is up to date with rabies vaccinations.
“Even if they are indoor pets, they still need — and are required by the state — to receive rabies vaccines,” Beer said.
For more information on rabies prevention or Ontario County vaccine clinics, see ontariocountyny.gov/101/public-health.