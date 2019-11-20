JUNIUS — The Town Board will conduct two public hearings today.
One will be a 7 p.m. hearing on the tentative 2020 town budget.
The budget contains salaries of $5,118 for the supervisor, $10,056 for four board members, $11,539 for the town clerk, $42,638 for the highway superintendent, $23,976 for the senior town justice, $11,988 for the other town justice and $3,690 for the tax collector.
The second hearing will be on a proposed local law adopting a sign law for the town to regulate general, business and advertising signs, removal of signs, prohibitions, exemptions to the regulations, application requirements and definitions.