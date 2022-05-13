PENN YAN — Yates County residents will have a chance to weigh in on a redistricting plan.
At its meeting Monday, the county Legislature approved a June 13 public hearing on the plan. The hearing will occur before the board’s monthly meeting.
Legislators Dan Banach and Doug Paddock voted against the plan. Banach, who lives in the village of Penn Yan, said he is opposed to district lines that would see a small part of the village go from District III (town of Milo) to District I (towns of Jerusalem, Italy and Middlesex); that portion overlaps with Jerusalem.
“I think the village should be in one legislative district,” Banach said. “I know it’s a minute amount of people, but I think it’s a big mistake.”
Paddock did not give a reason for his vote, but during past discussions on the issue has advocated for changes that included reducing the number of legislators.
Paddock also chaired an ad hoc committee that generated numerous options for redistricting that included the addition of a legislator and/or switching to a weighted voting system. Some legislators criticized the plan, leading Legislature Chairwoman Leslie Church to appoint another committee. That committee, chaired by Legislator Jesse Jayne, derived a plan that gained more support from the board.
Under the most recent proposal, 552 people will be moved from District II — the towns of Benton, Potter and Torrey — to District III. Those affected will be people living in the town of Benton where it overlaps with Penn Yan.
The proposal also would shift 291 people from District III to District IV (the towns of Barrington and Starkey). That would include some people who live in the hamlet of Himrod, which is in Milo.
Due to the 2020 Census and population shifts, the state is mandating that counties redraw district lines.
In other Legislature matters:
• NEW HIGHWAY BOSS — The Legislature approved Doug Rapalee as the county’s highway superintendent. He succeeds Craig Prior, who passed away recently after a brief battle with cancer.
The Legislature observed a moment of silence for Prior and John Payne Sr. The latter is a former county legislator, Jerusalem town supervisor, and town highway superintendent.
• DEPARTMENT CHANGE — The Legislature approved a second public hearing for its June 13 meeting, this one on a proposed local law creating the Department of Emergency Services.
The measure would change the name and scope of what is now the county Office of Emergency Management, which is led by Director/Fire Coordinator Brian Winslow.
• FUNDING REQUEST — The Legislature heard from Teresa Hoban, leader of Penn Yan’s Downtown Business Council. While Hoban owns Hoban’s Spirits in the village and is a Village Board member, she said she was speaking as a member of the business council.
Hoban said the council was formed about a year ago and sponsors several events per year, including a recent “Wing Walk” in which about 500 people visited different establishments as part of a chicken wing competition. The council also oversees a fall festival and a Halloween event for kids.
Hoban said the Village Board allocates funds for those events and asked the Legislature to do the same.
• RECOGNITION — Michele Personius, a senior at Keuka College, received a certificate of appreciation from Phil Rouin, director of the county Veterans Service Agency.
Rouin said Personius, a social work major graduating later this month, spent two years helping the agency. She updated the agency’s website, boosted its social media presence, led some outreach for suicide prevention among veterans, and helped veterans process claims for benefits.
“She has great interpersonal skills,” Rouin said.