LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing on its $190 million tentative budget for 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse, 26 Church St.
The budget reflects a $5 million increase, or 2.9 percent, in spending from 2019’s $185 million budget.
It increases the tax levy by $1.1 million, reflecting a 2.7 percent increase, which stays under the state tax cap for 2020 by about $54,000, according to county officials.
Under the tentative budget, the tax rate drops by eight cents in 2020 — from $7.90 per assessed $1,000 in 2019 to $7.82 in 2020, a 1.1 percent decrease. The drop is mostly attributable to assessed values increasing by $195.8 million — from $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion, said the county.
The decreased tax rate does not mean property owners taxes will necessarily go down. That will depend on individual assessments.
The tentative budget includes pulling about $5.7 million from the general fund balance, but that will be modified by supervisors Tuesday night, said County Administrator Rick House, because of the elimination of the clothing and shoes sales tax exemption on purchases of up to $120. That will reduce the amount to be taken from reserves to about $5.1 million.
In November, supervisors eliminated by a narrow margin the 16-year-old sales tax exemption. Wayne was one of eight counties in the state that offered the 4 percent exemption, which will end March 1, 2020.
The state continues to offer a 4 percent exemption on its portion of the county’s 8 percent sales tax.
House expects supervisors to adopt the budget following the public hearing.