GENEVA — There is one more hurdle to cross before work can begin at the former BJ’s Wholesale Club.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the Town Board approved a Sept. 8 public hearing on a local law to rezone the Berry Fields Road property for a planned unit development — or PUD. The 6 p.m. hearing will be before the board’s regular meeting.
Gershman Properties, a real estate investment and property management company based in Los Angeles, plans to use the 69,000-square-foot building for climate-controlled storage. The company is working with Marathon Engineering of Rochester.
Part of the BJ’s parking lot would be developed into a 14,000-square-foot, multi-use building for three tenants. Two of those spaces could include restaurants with drive-thru capability, while the other could be retail or office space.
BJ’s closed Feb. 1. A Gershman representative said if the property is rezoned, converting the former BJ’s building would be done later this year followed by construction of the multi-use building.
That representative said there has been some interest in the new building by possible tenants, but he did not disclose any names.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said there already was a public hearing on the PUD application, but another is needed to rezone the property. That is expected to be approved after the hearing.
In other board matters:
• BIKE PARK — The board approved a contract with James Martinez, of Hicksville, Nassau County, to design a bike park behind the town hall. The board approved the park more than two years ago, but work by volunteers and town staff has been sporadic and it remains incomplete.
Martinez is considered an expert on the design and construction of bike parks, having done them for Victor and Naples.
Venuti said he will be meeting soon with Martinez and have more information for the public after that.